Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour talks Governorship Ambition & Plans for Lagos on “New Age Aspirants” | Watch

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the upcoming elections slated for March 11 in Lagos State.

In this episode of “New Age Aspirants”, a new show by “Zikoko Citizen”, the architect details his plans for the famed commercial hub of Nigeria. He also talks about his admiration for former Governor Lateef Jakande and how he plans to change the lives of “agberos” in Lagos.

“New Age Aspirants” is a new series that spotlights the election campaign trail of young Nigerian politicians.

Watch the video below: