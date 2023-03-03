Old Naira Notes to Remain in Circulation till December 31st – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has today, Friday 3rd March, nullified the ban on the use of old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes as legal tenders, Vanguard reports.

A seven – member panel of justices reached the verdict that the old Naira notes should remain valid legal tenders till December 31 2023.

Justice Emmanuel Agim delivered the judgement that held that the old Naira notes should henceforth be used alongside the redesigned currencies.

The Supreme Court delivered judgement in the suit instituted against the Federal Government on the Naira redesign policy by sixteen states of the federation.