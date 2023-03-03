Connect with us

News

Old Naira Notes to Remain in Circulation till December 31st - Supreme Court

News

What Peter Obi Said in His Press Conference

News

Presidential Election: President Buhari Congratulates Bola Tinubu

News

APC's Bola Tinubu Declared Winner of 2023 Presidential Election

News

US Increases Business/Tourist Visa Validity to 5 Years for Nigerians

News

APC’s Idiat Oluranti Adebule wins Lagos West Senatorial Seat

News

Ireti Kingibe of Labour Party wins FCT Senatorial Seat

Career Events News Promotions

JA Africa launches Exciting New Financial Literacy Series: The Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka

News

Kenyan Entrepreneur Walid Kilonzi is Paving the Way for VR Innovation in Africa

News

2023 General Elections: 5 BNers Share Their Voting Experience

News

Old Naira Notes to Remain in Circulation till December 31st – Supreme Court

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has today, Friday 3rd March, nullified the ban on the use of old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes as legal tenders, Vanguard reports.

A seven – member panel of justices reached the verdict that the old Naira notes should remain valid legal tenders till December 31 2023.

Justice Emmanuel Agim delivered the judgement that held that the old Naira notes should henceforth be used alongside the redesigned currencies.

The Supreme Court delivered judgement in the suit instituted against the Federal Government on the Naira redesign policy by sixteen states of the federation.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Fellow Nigerian Youth, Don’t Let This Political Consciousness Go to Sleep

From South Africa to Europe! Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy Has an Inspiring Journey in Football

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Build a Career You Love

#TheEverAfterSeries: 33 Years of Love – How The Arikos Defied Religious Boundaries

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Find Our Creative Selves
css.php