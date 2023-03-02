What Peter Obi Said in His Press Conference



The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, made his first public address to Nigerians and the world since the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results of Nigeria’s “tightest” presidential elections.

INEC declared the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 1st of March, 2023 at exactly 4:10 AM.

There’s been mixed reactions to the declaration and especially from the supporters of the leading opposition parties in the tight presidential race.

In his first address to the Nigerian public and the press since the elections, Peter Obi asked for a minute’s silence to be held in honor of Nigerians that lost their lives and sustained injuries in the general elections.

Peter Obi asks for the observance of one minute silence for all those who have lost their lives or been attacked during this electioneering period.#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/FcQuJan3oX — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 2, 2023

He proceeded to deliver his speech after thanking Nigerians for coming out to exercise their franchise on the 25th of February 2023.

6 keys points from his speech.

His message to the youths and the Obi-dients.

I thank thank them for their hardwork. Gratitude to the OBIdients, the youths, those who believe that a new Nigeria is possible and I have said to them, a new Nigeria is possible and we will work for that new Nigeria that is possible. Their resilience, their hard work, for a new Nigeria should not wane. Datti and I remain committed to that New Nigeria. I know how they will be feeling now because of the way the electiond have come and gone. The commitment and resilience of Nigerians even in the face of unwarranted barbaric attacks, is a testimony that a new Nigeria is indeed possible. I look at people like Lady Jennifer, who was stabbed but insisted on voting, and that gives me courage know that a new Nigeria is indeed possible.

On the conduct of the elections.

The election that we just witnessed, have been conducted and results announced as programmed. It is a clear deviation from electoral rules and guidelines as we were promised. This election as you know did not meet the minimum standard expected of free, transparent, credible and fair elections. It will go down as one of the most controversial elections ever conducted in Nigeria.

His appeal to Nigerians.

However, let me humbly and most respectfully appeal to all Nigerians to remain peaceful, law abiding and conduct themselves in a most responsible manner. Please be assured that Datti and I and indeed all of us. This is not the end but the beginning of the journey for the birth of a new Nigeria.

His commitment to the project of a “New Nigeria”

Datti Baba Ahmed and I remain absolutely undaunted and deeply committed to the project of a new Nigeria that will be built on honesty, transparency, fairness, justice and equity. All the above starts with the process. The process through which people come into office is far more fundamental, more important than what they do thereafter. It is my belief; that I have maintained so consistently, that if you must answer your excellency, the process through which you arrive to the office must be excellent.

A new Nigeria is possible, and I will work for that new Nigeria… Datti and I remain committed to that new Nigeria. -Peter Obi#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/3qkSPRJ5eH — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 2, 2023

[CORRECTION] It is my belief that for you to answer “your excellency”, the process through which you arrive to office must be “excellent”. -Peter Obi#CTVTweets — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 2, 2023

His commitment to recovering “Our Mandate”

Let me reiterate and assure the good people of Nigeria, that we will explore all legal peaceful options to reclaim our mandate. We won the election and we will prove it to Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to participate in the Gubernatorial and State assembly elections for March 11.

Please do not despair. We have elections coming up on the 11th. I enjoin you to go out and campaign and bring out people to again come out and vote in that election. I assure you that I will be part of it. I assure you that I am totally committed for a better future in this country and nothing will stop that. Datti’s commitment, my commitment is total. Be rest assured that your support will not be in vain.

Come out and vote in the (March 11) election, please come out and be part of the elections. I assure you that I will be a part of it, and I am totally committed to a better future for this country. -Peter Obi#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/ps8W2CxWk5 — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 2, 2023

Watch the full press briefing below: