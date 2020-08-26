Connect with us

News

People Are Divided Over a Supreme Court Decision that Voids the Igbo Native Law that Disinherits Female Children

News

New Video: KayQ feat. OmmyJay - Over 1.5

News

Africa Is Now Polio-Free

News

Folasade Ogunsola becomes First Female Acting Vice Chancellor in History of UNILAG

News

#Justice4AllWomxn: Josina Machel wants Justice after Domestic Violence left her Blind in One Eye

News

#COVID-19 Updates: Lagos State Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi has tested positive for Coronavirus

News

Coronavirus Response, NYSC Allowance, New Visa Policy... Here's a Look at President Buhari's Achievements in One Year

News

7 Coronavirus Updates You Should Read Today

BN TV News

Barack Obama's Democratic Convention Speech is a Call to Action for a Better & Stronger America

News

Looks Like Justice is Finally Coming for Tolulope Arotile - A Suspect Has Been Charged for Culpable Homicide

News

People Are Divided Over a Supreme Court Decision that Voids the Igbo Native Law that Disinherits Female Children

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

People Are Divided Over a Supreme Court Decision that Voids the Igbo Native Law that Disinherits Female Children | BellaNaijaIt’s a story we’ve all heard before, and if we don’t know someone who’s experienced it, we know someone who knows someone who knows someone: a woman unable to inherit the property of her father solely because she’s a woman.

While not all Igbo women experience this, the truth remains that is the law and custom of the Igbo people, and so many among us have been affected by it.

But no more.

The Supreme Court, according to Vanguard, in 2016 voided the law through its decision in a landmark case.

The case, an appeal marked SC.224/2004 and filed by Lois Chituru Ukeje and her son, Enyinnaya Lazarus Ukeje, against her daughter Gladys Ada Ukeje, had first passed through the Lagos High Court and the Court of Appeal.

Gladys had sued both mother and son, seeking to be added among those to administer her deceased father’s estate. He had died intestate in 1981.

The High Court had found that she was the deceased daughter and was qualified to inherit his estate. Upon appeal by the mother and son, the Court of Appeal agreed with the High Court’s ruling. And the Supreme Court did the same, saying:

No matter the circumstances of the birth of a female child, such a child is entitled to an inheritance from her late father’s estate.

Consequently, the Igbo customary law, which disentitles a female child from partaking in the sharing of her deceased father’s estate is breach of Section 42(1) and (2) of the Constitution, a fundamental rights provision guaranteed to every Nigerian.

The said discriminatory customary law is void as it conflicts with Section 42(1) and (2) of the Constitution. In the light of all that I have been saying, the appeal is dismissed. In the spirit of reconciliation, parties are to bear their own costs

Folks, though, four years later, remain divided over the ruling. Some are finding it a welcome development, while others are saying customs and tradition shouldn’t be thrown away just like that.

Here’s what people have to say:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: 6 Lessons I Learned From the Failure of my First Book 

Tunji Andrews: Want to Attain Financial Freedom? Think Wealth Not Income

Grace Agada: So You Want To Help… Have You Looked At Your Pocket?

‘Damola Olofinlua: Will Special Centers Be the End of Nigeria’s Educational Future?

Moses Ogunsola of Oníbàtà Mall is Our #BellaNaijMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php