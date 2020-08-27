Connect with us

Some Good News: Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi says Lagos is Past the Worst of the Coronavirus Pandemic

6 Suspected Killers of Uwa Have Been Arrested

Melania & Tiffany Trump Came Through for Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention

People Are Divided Over a Supreme Court Decision that Voids the Igbo Native Law that Disinherits Female Children

New Video: KayQ feat. OmmyJay - Over 1.5

Africa Is Now Polio-Free

Folasade Ogunsola becomes First Female Acting Vice Chancellor in History of UNILAG

#Justice4AllWomxn: Josina Machel wants Justice after Domestic Violence left her Blind in One Eye

#COVID-19 Updates: Lagos State Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi has tested positive for Coronavirus

$200 Billion – That’s How Much Jeff Bezos is now Worth

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

FILE: Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It’s an incredible amount of wealth, to be honest. $200 billion. And, for the first time in history, someone is worth that: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

According to Forbes, fuelled by the change in consumer habits (thanks to the coronavirus), Amazon stock has gone up nearly 80% since the beginning of the year.

Earlier this year the world’s richest man was worth $113 billion, but, thanks to the rise in Amazon stock, of which he owns about 11%, (which makes up for 90% of his fortune,) that amount has gone up to $200 billion.

He’s not the only one whose network has gone dramatically up. His wife, Mackenzie Bezos, too, to whom he forfeited 25% of his Amazon stake during their divorce, has become the world’s second richest woman and the 14th richest person, as she’s now worth $63 billion.

World’s second richest man, Bill Gates, retains the position with a rise to $116.1 billion – that more than 80 billion poorer than Bezos.

Rounding up the top three is LVMH chair Bernard Arnault, who is now worth $115 billion. Then there’s Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, who’s worth an astonishing $109.1 billion.

Photo Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

BellaNaija.com

