$200 Billion – That’s How Much Jeff Bezos is now Worth

It’s an incredible amount of wealth, to be honest. $200 billion. And, for the first time in history, someone is worth that: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

According to Forbes, fuelled by the change in consumer habits (thanks to the coronavirus), Amazon stock has gone up nearly 80% since the beginning of the year.

Earlier this year the world’s richest man was worth $113 billion, but, thanks to the rise in Amazon stock, of which he owns about 11%, (which makes up for 90% of his fortune,) that amount has gone up to $200 billion.

He’s not the only one whose network has gone dramatically up. His wife, Mackenzie Bezos, too, to whom he forfeited 25% of his Amazon stake during their divorce, has become the world’s second richest woman and the 14th richest person, as she’s now worth $63 billion.

World’s second richest man, Bill Gates, retains the position with a rise to $116.1 billion – that more than 80 billion poorer than Bezos.

Rounding up the top three is LVMH chair Bernard Arnault, who is now worth $115 billion. Then there’s Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, who’s worth an astonishing $109.1 billion.

Photo Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images