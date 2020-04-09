Aliko Dangote, Kylie Jenner, Jeff Bezos make Forbes’ List of World Billionaires in 2020

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Forbes’ has released its 34th annual world’s billionaires list, which ranks the wealthiest individuals globally. The list contains 2,095 billionaires, down from 2,153 in 2019, with a combined net worth of $8 trillion.

Although, there is a drop in the number of billionaires this year because of the impact of coronavirus on the global market. Kerry A. Dolan, Assistant Managing Editor of Wealth, Forbes said, “The worlds richest are not immune to the devastating impact of the coronavirus. The drop in the number of billionaires this year reflects the economic impact the pandemic is already having.”

Nigeria’s industrialist, Aliko Dangote is on the 162nd spot in the list, with a fortune of $8.3 billion, making him the richest person on the African continent. Nigerian’s second richest is Mike Adenuga of Globacom who ranked No. 286 with a fortune worth $5.6 billion, while Abdulsamad Rabiu the founder of BUA Group, ranked 712 and he’s worth $2.9 billion.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos topped the list for the third year in a row, despite forfeiting $36 billion worth of his Amazon stock to his ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, as part of their divorce settlement last summer, and he’s worth $113 billion.

He is followed by Bill Gates, co-founder of Bill and Melinda Foundation, whose wealth is around $98 billion, followed by luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault, the Chairman and CEO, LVMH Moet, Hennessy, Louis Vuitton with a fortune of $76 billion, while Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, who is the richest woman, ranked No.9 at $54.4 billion.

Chang Yun Chung co-founded Pacific International Lines the oldest billionaire (age 101), ranked No. 1851 with a fortune worth, $1.1 billionaire, while beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner is still the youngest billionaire (age 22) and she’s worth $1 billion.

See the full list HERE.

