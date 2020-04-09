Connect with us

Everyone is Confused about Halima Abubakar & her Baby Photo That Someone Else Owns

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Halima Abubakar has come under fire from Nigerians on social media for allegedly stealing a baby photo and pretending to use it as hers.

Recently, she shared a photo ‘herself’ holding on to a baby’s hand, with the caption, “A gift from God And I will cherish you for life ❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy 3/4/2”. Following the allegations by the alleged mother Ariel with the Instagram handle @the_arielb, the post has since been pulled down from Halima’s Instagram page.

Ariel shared photos of her baby on Instagram, one of which was identical to the photo Halima used in announcing the arrival of her baby. Ariel also shared screenshots of her chat with Halima Abubakar asking the actress to take down the photo.

Following the revelation, Nigerians are calling out the actress:

Related Topics:
