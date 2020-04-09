Everyone is Confused about Halima Abubakar & her Baby Photo That Someone Else Owns

Halima Abubakar has come under fire from Nigerians on social media for allegedly stealing a baby photo and pretending to use it as hers.

Recently, she shared a photo ‘herself’ holding on to a baby’s hand, with the caption, “A gift from God And I will cherish you for life ❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy 3/4/2”. Following the allegations by the alleged mother Ariel with the Instagram handle @the_arielb, the post has since been pulled down from Halima’s Instagram page.

Ariel shared photos of her baby on Instagram, one of which was identical to the photo Halima used in announcing the arrival of her baby. Ariel also shared screenshots of her chat with Halima Abubakar asking the actress to take down the photo.

Following the revelation, Nigerians are calling out the actress:

This Halima Abubakar gist is just too stupid and annoying at the same time. What's worse is the excuse she gave. Like how tf does that sound believeable? 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — B L G🌠🇳🇬👻 (@desire_blessyn) April 9, 2020

What Halima Abubakar did was terrible but for all we know, she's probably fighting depression, pls don't drag her on the street 😟🥺 — Efe (@LilMrSugar) April 9, 2020

Halima Abubakar took another’s woman holding her child picture and use it as hers to share the good news that she has birthed a child. Only for the owner of the picture to call her out.

What exactly is wrong with these people? — BDM (@Blackdotmandy) April 9, 2020

We still have PTSD from Oge Okoye stealing photo of another person’s dog, and Halima Abubakar is being dragged on IG right now for stealing a baby’s photo. These actresses will embarrass you😩 pic.twitter.com/mcyegAGBH5 — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) April 9, 2020

