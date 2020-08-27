Some Good News: Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi says Lagos is Past the Worst of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Great news for everyone living in Lagos: the state’s Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi has shared that Lagos is past the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and will soon be experiencing a downslope.

Abayomi, who recently tested positive to COVID-19, said this while speaking with Naija Info FM’s Femi Obong-Daniel and Wiebe Boer on #Covid19Heroes.

The commissioner shared a thread on his Twitter, explaining that this shouldn’t mean Lagosians should relent in their efforts in fighting the virus.

He shared:

Lagos might be at its peak in the #COVID19 pandemic but it’s not over yet as we may see an escalation of positive cases. However, until we see a decline in number of positives cases we shouldn’t relent.#COVID19Heroes — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) August 26, 2020

We believe the lockdown was not effective because of the reality of a city where people go out to fend for themselves on a daily basis. If not you replace a health crisis with an economic crisis.#COVID19Heroes — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) August 26, 2020

Concerning the number of positive results seen this period, we have sample collection centers in every local government in Lagos, so the more we test the more cases we find, If there are no more positivity then the outbreak is slowing down#COVID19Heroes — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) August 26, 2020