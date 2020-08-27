Connect with us

News

Some Good News: Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi says Lagos is Past the Worst of the Coronavirus Pandemic

News

6 Suspected Killers of Uwa Have Been Arrested

News

$200 Billion - That's How Much Jeff Bezos is now Worth

BN TV News

Melania & Tiffany Trump Came Through for Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention

News

People Are Divided Over a Supreme Court Decision that Voids the Igbo Native Law that Disinherits Female Children

News

New Video: KayQ feat. OmmyJay - Over 1.5

News

Africa Is Now Polio-Free

News

Folasade Ogunsola becomes First Female Acting Vice Chancellor in History of UNILAG

News

#Justice4AllWomxn: Josina Machel wants Justice after Domestic Violence left her Blind in One Eye

News

#COVID-19 Updates: Lagos State Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi has tested positive for Coronavirus

News

Some Good News: Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi says Lagos is Past the Worst of the Coronavirus Pandemic

BellaNaija.com

Published

54 mins ago

 on

Great news for everyone living in Lagos: the state’s Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi has shared that Lagos is past the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and will soon be experiencing a downslope.

Abayomi, who recently tested positive to COVID-19, said this while speaking with Naija Info FM’s Femi Obong-Daniel and Wiebe Boer on #Covid19Heroes.

The commissioner shared a thread on his Twitter, explaining that this shouldn’t mean Lagosians should relent in their efforts in fighting the virus.

He shared:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN Book Review: Once Upon Our Childhood by Lara Brown | Review by The BookLady NG

Jeremiah Ajayi: 6 Lessons I Learned From the Failure of my First Book 

Tunji Andrews: Want to Attain Financial Freedom? Think Wealth Not Income

Advertisement
css.php