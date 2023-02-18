Kolaboy shares Culturally Rich Single “Kolapiano”

A unique blend of the beautiful sound of the Oja musical instrument and the Amapiano sound is not something we thought we would see soon. However, Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Kolaboy, has pulled it and seamlessly in his new single dubbed “Kolapiano (Nwa Eze)”

Produced by Caution LXE and with additional vocals from Lord Zeus, “Kolapiano” beautifully synchronizes two distinct sounds to make an anthem for every playlist. The masterful Oja was delivered by rapper and Ogene artist, Ojadiligbo.

Stream here.

Listen below: