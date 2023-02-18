Connect with us

Music

Kolaboy shares Culturally Rich Single “Kolapiano”

Music

New Video: Zinoleesky - Yan Yan Yan

Music

New Music: Niniola - Memories

Music

Patoranking takes us to Rumuokoro in New Single “Abobi” | Listen

Music

Rema returns With Two New Singles “Holiday” & “Reason You”

Music

BNXN fka Buju links up with Seyi Vibez & Kizz Daniel for New Single “Gwagwalada”

Music

New Video: Pheelz - Stand By You

Music

Frank Edwards drops New Single “Heavy Downpour” with Pastor Paul Enenche

Music

New EP: Lindsey Abudei - Kaleidoscope

BN TV Music

Mo’Cheddah talks Music & Motherhood on “Tea With Tay”

Music

Kolaboy shares Culturally Rich Single “Kolapiano”

Published

28 mins ago

 on

A unique blend of the beautiful sound of the Oja musical instrument and the Amapiano sound is not something we thought we would see soon. However, Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Kolaboy, has pulled it and seamlessly in his new single dubbed “Kolapiano (Nwa Eze)”

Produced by Caution LXE and with additional vocals from Lord Zeus, “Kolapiano” beautifully synchronizes two distinct sounds to make an anthem for every playlist. The masterful Oja was delivered by rapper and Ogene artist, Ojadiligbo.

Stream here.

Listen below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: How to Show Up Authentically When Building your Brand

#BNCelebratingLove: Gloria’s Love Journey Took Her Beyond Her Fears

Paula Pwul: How to Build The Side Hustle Culture

Ife Ibitokun: Is There A Thing as Bad Money in Business?

Titilayo Olurin: Nerves, Weird Fetishes or Plain Bad Kissing?
css.php