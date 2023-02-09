Connect with us

BN TV

Shaffy Bello & Mercy Johnson Okojie Discuss Acting, Fashion & Relationships in New Episode of “Mercy’s Menu”

BN TV

Here’s Velvety Foodies’ Recipe for Making “The Perfect Egg Rolls at Home” | WATC

BN TV

Nasboi and Ezinne discuss "Marriage Without Parents Approval" on The Honest Bunch Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch: Ini Edo & Chichi Nworah share their experiences on the set of “Shanty Town”

BN TV

Velvety Foodies shares a simple way to make Kuli-Kuli at Home | Watch

BN TV Inspired

Watch the Latest Episode of Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life”

BN TV Movies & TV

10 Questions With… Sandra on Her Fave Moments in Biggie's House | #BNxBBTitans

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ini Edo talks about Her Childhood, "Shanty Town" & Women's Empowerment on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

You Need to See this Hilarious Episode of Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion" featuring Bisola Aiyeola & Falz 

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Lukay and Jaypee Evicted from the #BBTitans Show

BN TV

Shaffy Bello & Mercy Johnson Okojie Discuss Acting, Fashion & Relationships in New Episode of “Mercy’s Menu”

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Mercy Johnson Okojie, actress and the host of the insightful cooking show “Mercy’s Menu”, is back with another episode.

Episode 12 of the show that’s in its third season has actress Shaffy Bello in the kitchen with Mercy.

In this episode, Shaffy Bello talked on positive aura, her experiences and journey from singing to acting, fashion, children, divorce, relationships, online trolls and more as they prepared Asun Dodo.

Watch:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

BN Book Review: Unleash Your Superpowers by Foluso Gbadamosi | Review by The BookLady NG

Mfonobong Inyang: Nigerians Will Get it Right in the 2023 Elections

25 Years Ago, Oluwatoyin & Charles Abu Met in Church – Delve Into Their Ever After Journey

It’s Finally Here! Catch Up with Our Valentine’s Special Edition of the Ever After Series

Biodun Da-Silva: Want to Increase Your Market Value? Follow These Tips
css.php