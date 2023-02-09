Shaffy Bello & Mercy Johnson Okojie Discuss Acting, Fashion & Relationships in New Episode of “Mercy’s Menu”

Mercy Johnson Okojie, actress and the host of the insightful cooking show “Mercy’s Menu”, is back with another episode.

Episode 12 of the show that’s in its third season has actress Shaffy Bello in the kitchen with Mercy.

In this episode, Shaffy Bello talked on positive aura, her experiences and journey from singing to acting, fashion, children, divorce, relationships, online trolls and more as they prepared Asun Dodo.

Watch: