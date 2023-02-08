Connect with us

BN TV

Nasboi and Ezinne discuss "Marriage Without Parents Approval" on The Honest Bunch Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch: Ini Edo & Chichi Nworah share their experiences on the set of “Shanty Town”

BN TV

Velvety Foodies shares a simple way to make Kuli-Kuli at Home | Watch

BN TV Inspired

Watch the Latest Episode of Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life”

BN TV Movies & TV

10 Questions With… Sandra on Her Fave Moments in Biggie's House | #BNxBBTitans

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ini Edo talks about Her Childhood, "Shanty Town" & Women's Empowerment on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

You Need to See this Hilarious Episode of Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion" featuring Bisola Aiyeola & Falz 

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Lukay and Jaypee Evicted from the #BBTitans Show

BN TV Living

7 Food Mistakes That Make People Broke, According to Sisi Yemmie

BN TV

Uti Nwachukwu joins Toke Makinwa on the latest episode of “Toke Moments”

BN TV

Nasboi and Ezinne discuss “Marriage Without Parents Approval” on The Honest Bunch Podcast

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Honest Bunch Podcast is back with a new episode that features Echelon Mbadiwe, Deity Cole, Ezinne Ugorji, Nasboi, Nedu, and Husband Material.

This episode (episode 5 of season 3) is titled “Marriage Without Parents Approval.” As the title suggests, the guests have conversations surrounding the complex issues that intending couples face from their parents when they introduce each other to them. In this part of the world, as well as in many other parts of the world, it can be quite tricky for parents to accept a person’s partner. There are so many “reasons” that they give for this.

The Honest Bunch explore the topic from personal perspectives, shared experiences, and ideas based on belief systems, religion, and even tribe. Nasboi talks about making decisions for himself, teaching his mom to be accepting of his choices, understanding life, and more.

You don’t want to miss this enlightening episode. Watch below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

25 Years Ago, Oluwatoyin & Charles Abu Met in Church – Delve Into Their Ever After Journey

It’s Finally Here! Catch Up with Our Valentine’s Special Edition of the Ever After Series

Biodun Da-Silva: Want to Increase Your Market Value? Follow These Tips

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang’s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation” at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Patricia Beshel: Shoot your Shot! Don’t Wait for Your Partner to Find You
css.php