Thanks to a Dating Site, Michelle & Francis Get to Live Happily Ever After!
In case you didn’t know, technology is doing wonders in bringing people together. Today, we are all about Michelle and Francis who found love on a dating site!
It all began when the sweethearts got matched and planned to go out on a first date. They knew they had something special and despite the long distance, they were able to form a strong bond. Francis was certain about spending forever with the beautiful Michelle and it was a resounding yes to forever when he popped the question! We can’t get over how their pre-wedding photos and how perfect they look together. Their photos will certainly make your day.
Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.
How we met
By the bride, Michelle:
As chance would happen, I matched with my husband on a dating app one random Friday night. That same night we chatted on the phone and he made dinner reservations for us to meet the following evening. We instantly clicked but I had to inform him that I was moving to Spain in two weeks for a job opportunity.
Despite this, he insisted on taking me to the airport, intentionally maintained communication with me while I was abroad, and made sweet gestures like surprising me with a large bouquet of red roses on my birthday. I decided to end my job opportunity early and return to the US.
I wanted to give this relationship the time and commitment it was due. Ultimately, less than 3 months after the day we met, my husband surprised me with a trip to Aruba where he asked me to be his wife on new year’s eve. I’m so thankful to God for blessing me with a love that is unimaginably intentional, pure, and committed.
Credits
Bride @michelleamoree
Planner @elithan_events
Stylist @style_by_ruvero
Photography @photowalkvenice