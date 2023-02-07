Love at First Sight! Anna & Daniel’s Love Story Began at NYSC Camp!

Of all the adventures that go on during the National Youth Service Corp programme, our favourites will always be the ones that have to do with love! Today, Anna and Daniel’s sweet love story has us beaming with smiles!

It was love at first sight for Daniel when he met Anna in their NYSC camp but he didn’t get a chance to shoot his shot then. Love definitely had a thing for these two and it made them cross paths again after NYSC camp! This time, Daniel did not hesitate to make his move and it is now happily ever after for the sweethearts! The lovebirds are giving us every reason to smile today as we take in the beauty of their pre-wedding photos. You’ll love every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Anna:

The best love is unexpected. I never thought anyone would make me laugh till my stomach hurts and capture my heart as fast as Daniel did. LOL sorry, I got emotional there. Let me gist you about how I met my man briefly. I got a new job after my NYSC camp and the usual pre-employment process for organizations involves medicals. One fateful morning, I went to the hospital to get my medicals done and to be honest, I could not wait to get over with it. After concluding with the receptionist to add my name to the waiting list, I heard a faint ‘’hey’’ behind me.

I looked back and saw Daniel giving me the ‘’don’t you know me?’’ stare. Nobody told him to introduce himself while I just listened absent-mindedly hahahahaha. To cut the gist short, Daniel asked for my number saying he would love to keep up with the employment process as he will be leaving town that day. Oshey, Anna the employment update officer. In my mind, I was like oga if you want to collect a number, collect with your full chest, no dey go through corners. Anyway, I gave him my number and we have talked every day since then. The chemistry was the fastest I had ever experienced. It felt like I had known Daniel for years. He felt like a childhood friend. We became guys; Daniel is my best guy right now!

Our friendship blossomed into a romantic one despite all my resistance because I knew I never wanted to lose our friendship. God had other plans for me. If anyone told me at the hospital that I just met my husband, I would have sighed LOL. My friendship with Daniel has made our love easier even when problems arise. Since I met him, I have grown so much in all ramifications. He is the kindest and most supportive man I know and would do anything to ensure I am the happiest babe alive. I feel so blessed by God because only God could have given me the blessing that is Daniel. Hey baby, forever starts now! I love you.

By the groom, Daniel:

People who say opportunity comes but once are so certain you would never really get a second chance. I believe opportunities always come but you must be ready to take advantage of them once they come knocking. Well, I daresay I am glad to be counted amongst the lucky few who get second chances. The first time I set my eyes on Anna was in the Lagos NYSC camp; we belonged to the same platoon. She was someone to easily sight because her yellow skin was one for the books. We had a mutual friend in camp, and I remember I would greet her occasionally. Anna screams till this day that she never saw me in camp – my chest oh! Fine boy like me! The amazing Annabanana had such a gentle demeanour that could clearly not be missed.

Fast forward after NYSC camp, I got a new job and went for my medicals. While in the waiting room of the hospital, I saw one yellow girl walk in and it was Anna! What were the odds? It felt like a scene from the movie. I wasted no time in introducing myself which was needed because she did not know me at first glance. I guess she never noticed me in camp. We exchanged contacts that same day and not a day has passed without us talking to each other. Having a lover and a best friend in Anna has made my life sweeter.

Anna has impacted my life so much and is continuously helping me to make good choices at being a better man every day. She is the complete package Heaven sent to complete me, and she has been fulfilling this purpose with so much finesse and grace. I have never met anyone that is as disciplined as my baby. If I were to list all her outstanding qualities, I doubt I would drop my pen. To have Anna in your life is a blessing. Even her friends attest to it all the time. I am the luckiest man in the world because I get to do forever with the best girl ever. Let me save the rest for my vows, I am so excited to do forever with her! She knows I cannot wait! I love you, babe. Forever and always.

Credits:

Bride-to-be: @annaenuma

Photography: @promzimedia | @promziweddings

Makeup: @slaymokus_beauty

Planner: @roc_events