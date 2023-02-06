Toni and Farrel’s Wedding Photos Will Certainly Brighten Your Day!

How can we ever stop loving weddings? The joy and excitement it brings cannot be compared to anything. Today, we’re over the moon, thanks to Toni and Farrel.

The love birds exchanged their vows in a lovely white wedding ceremony and had us drooling over so much beauty. Before this, they tied the knot in a Yoruba-Igbo Trad which was nothing short of a display of cultural elegance! Toni gave us a back-to-back slay with her stunning outfits and Farrel came through serving dapper looks!

It is such a delight to see the lovebirds surrounded by so much love and happiness on their big day! From the beautiful display of culture to the sweet show of love, the #EmmansforToni wedding will brighten your day!

Enjoy their white and traditional wedding photos below.