Toni and Farrel's Wedding Photos Will Certainly Brighten Your Day!

Zoussi and Debo's Love Began at a Birthday Party!

Transforming Love stories into an Experiential Art; Ibidunni Damilola sheds the light on the Nupital Symphony

Love Gave Malik a Second Chance with Fatima! Enjoy Their Kamu & Wedding Dinner

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees

Remember Rushawn Ewears from the Viral "Beautiful Day" Video? His debut single is coming

Get Inspired by These BellaNaijarians' Ode to Their Friend on His Graduation 

This Twitter thread about grandparents and their grandkids is aww-worthy

Updated: Ka3na Said Her Baby Bump reveal was a Prank

Thelma and Lindel Had A Perfect First Date – Now It's Happy Ever After!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

How can we ever stop loving weddings? The joy and excitement it brings cannot be compared to anything. Today, we’re over the moon, thanks to Toni and Farrel.

The love birds exchanged their vows in a lovely white wedding ceremony and had us drooling over so much beauty. Before this, they tied the knot in a Yoruba-Igbo Trad which was nothing short of a display of cultural elegance! Toni gave us a back-to-back slay with her stunning outfits and Farrel came through serving dapper looks!

It is such a delight to see the lovebirds surrounded by so much love and happiness on their big day! From the beautiful display of culture to the sweet show of love, the #EmmansforToni wedding will brighten your day!

Enjoy their white and traditional wedding photos below.

Here is ho Toni and Farrel had their Yoruba-Igbo traditional wedding:

Credits

White Wedding

Bride @toniolaoye1
Planner @bankysuevents
Photography @felixcrown
Makeup @adammakenneth
Bridal Stylist @thewardrobemanager
Groom’s Stylist @groomstylingbytwm
Wedding dress and veil @aprilbykunbi
After-party dress @dorhann
Reception Dress @marveeofficial
Fabric @glitz_allure_fabrics
Hairstylist @adefunkeee
Bride’s Shoes @renecaovilla | @machandmach
Bouquet @adelasflowers
Wedding Suit  @atafo.official
Reception Look  @kimonokollection
Groom’s Shoes  @kiingdavid | @gucci |  @boss
Asooke fabric  @wovenmarketafrica
Hair @dami_dnd
Boutonnière @adelasflowers
Videography @smokhyimagery

Traditional Wedding

Bride @toniolaoye1
Planner @bankysuevents
Photography @felixcrown
Makeup @adammakenneth
Bridal Stylist @thewardrobemanager
Groom’s Stylist @groomstylingbytwm
Fabric @glitz_allure_fabrics
Hairstylist @adefunkeee
Bride’s Shoes @renecaovilla | @machandmach
Groom’s trad outfit @taryorgabriels
Reception Look  @kimonokollection
Groom’s Shoes  @kiingdavid | @gucci |  @boss
Asooke fabric  @wovenmarketafrica
Hair @dami_dnd
Videography @smokhyimagery

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

