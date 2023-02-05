Zoussi and Debo’s Love Began at a Birthday Party!

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

A  popular saying goes ‘when you know, you know.’ Zoussi and Debo knew they were meant to be the moment they met!

It was love at first sight for the sweethearts who met at a birthday party. Since then, they got to spend quality time together, creating beautiful memories and building their sweet love. Now, we get to take in the beauty of their pre-wedding photos. Zoussi and Debo make a perfect pair and are just the right dose of love that you need today!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below.

How we met
By the couple, Zoussi &and Debo:

Our love story began on a January evening in 2020. We met at a birthday party, and as soon as our eyes met, we knew there was something special between us. We spent the night talking and laughing, and by the end of the night, we knew we had found something truly special in each other. From that moment on, we were inseparable. We love going out and having fun, whether it was a night in the town or a day at the beach. We are the life of the party, and everyone loves being around us. We have a contagious yet calming energy that makes everyone happy and alive.

But our love was not just about the good times. We also deeply love and cherish our families and are excited to start a new journey together. We know that with each other, we can face any challenges that come our way. We have a strong connection with our dog Vanjie, who is a cherished birthday gift from Debo. She brings so much joy and laughter into our lives, and she is always by our side, wagging her tail and bringing us closer together.

We have found a way to create our own little world where we can be ourselves and enjoy each other’s company. That’s what true love is all about. It’s about creating a special bond and a unique world that only the two of us share. That’s exactly what we have found with each other

Credits

Stylist @thewardrobemanager
Makeup @tolabanks
Bride’s outfits @ijebydazzy
Photography @emmanuellaphotosgallery
Videography @ibidunnidamilola

