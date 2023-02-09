Motun & Pamilerin met Online and are Now Taking the Forever Route!

Who says you can’t find love online? Time and time again, we have seen love sprout from this invention called the internet. Today, Motun and Pamilerin’s love story serves as another proof.

Their love journey started when they randomly followed each other online. As time passed, they exchanged contacts and what started out random became a sweet fairytale. Pamilerin went ahead and gave his baby girl an exciting surprise proposal and it was a sweet ‘yes’ to forever! Now, here we are drooling over their beautiful pre-wedding photos and the sweet love they share.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Motun:

We’ve been random followers of each other since 2014-2015 until we became acquainted in 2018. At this time, we were in different relationships. We randomly met in 2018/2019 first in a club and then fast forward to Mainland Block Party.

We’ve been feeling each other since, but we had things going on at different times, and we were in different states. Eventually, the conversation became stronger, and we started to keep in touch more frequently. We actually started dating before we knew we were dating, lol. Then he got to officially ask me.

Forward to April 2022, he popped the question, and I couldn’t have imagined it happening any other way. Seeing a chopper hovering around the sea with the question boldly written, MOTUN, WILL YOU MARRY ME? all in the name of “I have a video shoot.” I was dazed 😂 We had our introduction in June 2022 and got married legally in September 2022.

