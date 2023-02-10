Connect with us

Enjoy the Beauty of Culture With Zillah and Dennis' Ghanaian Wedding

As Africans, one of the most beautiful features of our weddings is how vibrant they are. The colours, fun and vibes always leave us wanting more! Today, Zillah and Dennis are taking us all the way to Ghana to revel in the beauty of love and culture!

The Ghanaian lovebirds tied the knot in a traditional wedding and of course, it was all shades of colours and fun. From their stylish outfits to the beautiful decor and then the traditional rites… Zillah and Dennis went all out in displaying their culture.

It was all round fun for the guests and the couple as they danced and laughed into the night!  Zillah and Dennis make such a beautiful couple and you will love every bit of their wedding video as you watch!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

 

Credit:

Videography@tridetail

