Take a Dive Into The Love Zone With all The Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Published

17 hours ago

 on

Hey guys, It’s the weekend!

If there is any word that best describes an ideal weekend for us, it is ‘fun!’ We certainly want you to have a fun-filled weekend. So today, we will be spilling the tea on all the sweetness and love we had going on at the BellaNaija Weddings zone all week.

From beautiful pre-wedding photos to colourful weddings, bridal inspos, and planning tips… ours has been such an exciting week! If you are a sucker for all things love and beauty, then you gotta pitch your tent here for a fun weekend! Don’t miss a thing by clicking on the title links for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend!

It’s Love in Seychelles! Ore Asked Oyin To Be His Girlfriend The First Day They Met

Catherine & Osa are Legally One! It’s Time To #MeetTheOscars

Sharon and Theo‘s Ghana-Naija Trad Was a Festival of Love and Culture!

Sharon & Theo’s Sweet Love Began with a Kind Gesture – Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Fadekemi & Olufemi Found Love on Instagram! #MeetThePenzaars

Oyinkansola & Olusayo’s Love Journey Began With a Confrontation at The Office!

Toyosi Planned Her Surprise Proposal Without Knowing! Enjoy Toyosi & Tosin’s Love Story

Niyi Did Not Give Up on Fehintola – He Got a Yes After Shooting His Second Shot!

Slay Your Yoruba Trad in Radiant Colours with This Beauty Look!

Want That Flawless Glow on Your Big Day? This Beauty Look is for You!

Want an Unconventional Look on Your Big Day? Let This Styled Shoot Inspire You!

Show up Classy and Beautiful On Your Yoruba Trad With This Inspo!

This Regal Glam on Bella Okagbue is Your Cue To Rock Black on Your Igbo Trad!

Exude Sheer Elegance on Your White Wedding With This Bridal Inspo!

Steal The Show 101 – Let These 10 #BNWedding Flow Looks Be Your Slay Guide!

This Gorgeous Belle Serving Bridal Inspo is the Beauty Your Day Needs!

This Groom Gave His Bride a Canadian Permanent Residency Card On Their Wedding!

Catherine’s Entrance For Her Igbo-Edo Trad will Leave You in Awe!

This #AsoEbiBella Lady Gave Us a Show With Her Sleek Moves!

This Dad’s Dance Entrance To His Daughter Wedding is Pure Vibes!

You Will Absolutely Love This Bride’s Stunning Look for Her Trad!

