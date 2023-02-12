Connect with us

Thanks to a Mutual Friend – The #LovingFF Ship is Sailing For Life!

Mutual friends keep doing wonders when it comes to matchmaking and we are here for it! Fola and Fola are today’s lovebirds, and yes, they met through a mutual friend! 😅

Thanks to phone calls and secret recipes, the sweethearts built a beautiful friendship during the pandemic. It wasn’t long before they fell deeply in love with each other and took the forever route! Their pre-wedding shoot carries an aura of warmth which we absolutely love. We certainly can’t contain our joy for Fola and Fola!

Enjoy their beautiful photos and love story below.

How we met
By the bride, Fola:

So we met through our friend Mariam. She introduced us in October 2019, (side note we’ve spoken every day since then). We became close friends, and I knew he was the one in March 2020. He would take everything that concerned me soo seriously. He was always there for me. He became my PIC (lol inside joke).

Covid hit, and somehow even without seeing each other physically, we became even closer, lol as if we weren’t close enough. I used to teach him and his nieces how to bake through the phone. I would talk them through soo many recipes. Our bond just continued to get really really strong. However, we didn’t make it official till august 2020, with the help of my famous cookies and cream gelato.

I would make him this gelato every weekend, he was obsessed with it! Lol I think it might have gingered him 😂😂😂 (the power of my cookies and cream Gelato!!) He even wrote a whole speech about how he thought it was time for us to take it to the next level. An easy yes! He was/is my bestie! He proposed in March of 2022 and the rest they say is history.

Credits

Bride @folahan.a | @bakeandbrewng
Planner @bankysuevents
Stylist @moodstyling_
Makeup @lewa_signature
Hair @hairbykhaffy
Photography @kunmi.owopetu

