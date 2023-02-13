Connect with us

Oyin & Ore Had their Perfect Destination Wedding in Seychelles!

Thanks to a Mutual Friend, the #LovingFF Ship is Sailing For Life!

Take a Dive Into The Love Zone With all The Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Enjoy the Beauty of Culture With Zillah and Dennis' Ghanaian Wedding

Motun & Pamilerin met Online and are Now Taking the Forever Route!

25 Years Ago, Oluwatoyin & Charles Abu Met in Church - Delve Into Their Ever After Journey

It's Finally Here! Catch Up with Our Valentine's Special Edition of the Ever After Series

Thanks to a Dating Site, Michelle & Francis Get to Live Happily Ever After!

Love at First Sight! Anna & Daniel's Love Story Began at NYSC Camp!

Toni and Farrel's Wedding Photos Will Certainly Brighten Your Day!

Destination weddings are always a beauty to behold. It exudes such calmness that leaves us wanting more! Today, we get to go on a beautiful journey with Oyin and Ore who had their perfect destination wedding in Seychelles!

They met through a mutual friend just a few days before Ore was meant to leave the country. At that moment, Ore was so certain about Oyin that he asked her to be his girlfriend even if it was only for that day! 😃 Time passed and they fell head over heels in love with each other.

Now, they got to say ‘I do’ in a dreamy destination wedding in Seychelles. Everything from their outfits to the general ambience of their intimate wedding is absolutely soothing. We can feel the love in every photo and we are so happy for #TheMtays!

Enjoy their white wedding photos and love story below.

How we met
By the bride Oyin:

We met just a few days before he was supposed to relocate outside of the country. It was through a mutual friend and in almost an unusual way. Pretty much, our meeting had a very likely chance of not happening. But then it did and he immediately asked me to be his girlfriend, even if it was for that day lol. We exchanged numbers, started chatting, got to know each other a lot more, a few trips here and there and yeah, here we are.

Here comes the bride!

 

Credits

Bride@oye3n
Groom@sirmtay
Dress@toynshaw_couture
Makeup: @house_of_rheevo
Photography@thetomiwaajayi
Suit@suitedbooteddubai
Planner@wedinseychelles

