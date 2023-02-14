Love Happened When Chinaza & Eyo Reunited Years after Secondary School!

Chinaza and Eyo are the lovebirds in today’s love story! The interesting thing about their sweet love is that they attended the same secondary school but they never got a chance to talk. Who would have thought that love had something up its sleeves? Years later, they met again, and this time… it was at the airport! They exchanged pleasantries but did not keep in touch after that. However, Cupid did not give up. It made them cross paths again at a party and that was a start of a beautiful friendship. Now, they are on their forever journey and we cannot hold our excitement. Chinaza and Eyo make such a lovely couple and we are certain you will love every photo as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How we met

By the bride Chinaza:

Eyo and I met at the airport in Abuja in 2016. We actually went to the same secondary school and knew each other by name, but we never spoke or crossed paths back then. At the airport, I was with my childhood friend and godsister who coincidentally met Eyo the day before through her friend. We both went to say hi and ended up having various conversations before and after we landed in London.

We parted ways at the airport and didn’t speak after that, till we met again a week later at a mutual friend’s music performance. He immediately asked why I didn’t add him back on Snapchat but I explained that I didn’t get any notification from him. We basically became friends from that day. My godsister sensed he had feelings for me but I was sure he didn’t… the first time he asked me out (to brunch) it was with two of his friends so I was convinced we had friend-zoned each other.

He eventually shared that he liked me and I turned him down. He was a good friend and I didn’t see him as more than that, largely because I wasn’t looking for a relationship. He took a step back after that and I then became more intentional about our relationship. I pretty much fell in love and we started dating 3 months after we met. He proposed in 2022 and the rest, as they say, is history.

Credits

Photography: @kennedyamaku | @weddingsbykennedyy

Makeup: @jayblissmakeover

Hairstylist: @aazeshair

Outfits @daisystylehouse | @rm.coutre_ | @zichaelwoman

Gele: @_ihunanya_gele