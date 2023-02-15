It’s Love in the Air For Fadekemi &  Olufemi Who Met on Instagram!

Reading beautiful love stories that began on the internet hits differently. Today, we’re all about Fadekemi and Olufemi’s sweet love that began on Instagram!

Olufemi tried to shoot his shot with Fadekemi after seeing her beautiful Instagram photos but to his surprise, she didn’t reply for over a year. Then one fateful day, when he sent another message and this time she replied! Their conversations became a daily affair. Olufemi was certain he wanted to spend forever with Fadekemi and he asked her to marry him. Of course, she said ‘yes’ and now, it is love in the air for the sweethearts. We can’t get over how dashing they look in their pre-wedding photos and they are giving us just the right dose of love that we need today!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How we met

By the groom, Olufemi:

Our love story began on IG in 2018. We had been following each other without even knowing how we were suggested to each other and I had also been dropping messages via DM when I see her ‘fine’ pictures (lol). She didn’t reply to any of my DMs (Plenty Shakara) and when I realized that all my messages had been curved for a year, I changed it for her; literally. “What type of Shakara is this one?”

She replied to me eventually and apologized. At this point, I was already boning her side but I decided to calm down and give it another try. We started talking again and we got along so well on a daily. Eventually, I asked her out and she agreed to be my girlfriend on January 21st, 2019.

We dated for three and half years and then I decided it was time to make it official on the 3rd of July, 2022. It has been an interesting journey and a decision I am glad to take. I am happy to have Fadekemi as my partner ‘Till forever.’ Finally, we decided to tie the knot exactly four years after she agreed to be my girlfriend 21st of January 2023.

