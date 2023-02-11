Tracy Oliver talks Harlem Season 2, Cast Ensemble, Collaboration & Partnerships | Watch



Tracy Oliver, the creator and executive producer of “Harlem”, an American comedy television series sat with BellaNaija’s Damilola for an exclusive interview.

The producer talks about her casting ensemble for the series, promoting a positive working environment, respect, the character that fans should be most excited to see in season two of the series and lots more.

Tracy Oliver on the character fans should be excited to see:

“I will go with Camille, played by Meagan Good and I will say that because it’s just so messy and there’s a lot of soap there. It’s like a juicy love triangle and it’s also her character kind of figuring out what to say after blowing up her whole life. At the end of season 1, she blew it up professionally, she blew it up personally and I think there’s a lot of fun to kind of watch her pull it back together or does she not? And so I think there’s just something to laugh at and also to relate to with a woman struggling to figure out her life at this point.”

Watch the full interview below: