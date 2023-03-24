Beatrice and Habibi’s White Wedding Video Will Leave You Super Pumped!

What’s not to love about weddings? Our response to this question will be nothing. Weddings are indeed beautiful and seeing two people seal their love gets us every time!

Beatrice and Habibi’s wedding was nothing short of spectacular. Their big day started with some fun moments with the squad during the morning prep. The lovebirds exchanged their vows in an intimate indoor ceremony and it was an absolute delight! Beatrice radiated effortless beauty in her stunning dress and Habibi was such a stylish groom. After the ceremony, they moved to a fun reception which was a non-stop dance show. The couple and their guests were full of so much energy and it was indeed a beautiful sight. You won’t want this video to end as you watch.

Enjoy Beatrice and Habibi’s wedding video below:



Credit

Videography @maxwelljennings