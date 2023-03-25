Hop on The Love Train With all our Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

We hope you’ve had an exciting week so far. For us at the BellaNaija Weddings zone, it’s been an amazing week and we can’t wait to share everything we’ve had going with you.

From intriguing love stories to beautiful pre-wedding shoots, colourful weddings, and bridal inspirations, this week has been all shades of fun in the BellaNaija Weddings zone. If you missed anything, don’t worry because we are about to take you on a fun ride. So, fasten your seatbelts and take this ride with us by clicking on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Dinebari asked Natanja For Directions on Campus & Found Love!

Jamaica Meets Nigeria as Natanja & Dinebari Tie The Knot Traditionally

Relish The Colours of Love in Romade & Prodige’s Nigerian-Congolese Trad!

Maryam & Ridwan’s Destination Wedding Video Was Nothing Short of a Movie! #letsgetMarRid

A Royal Affair! Enjoy The Richness of Culture with Catherine & Osa’s Igbo-Edo Trad

Kemi and Kunle Went From “Hello” at a Friend’s Bridal Shower to Happy Ever After!

It Was an Instant Attraction For Mse and Charles who Met at the University!

Catherine & Osa’s Pre-wedding Shoot Will Add a Truckload of Sweetness to Your Day!

Here’s How Ezinne Went From Ignoring Sokie to Saying #yEStoforever

 

Bring That Radiant Glow To Your Civil Wedding With This Beauty Look

Let This Reception Inspo Served by Chioma Akpotha Be Your Big Day Slay Guide!

Come Through Golden On Your Yoruba Trad with This Bridal Inspo!

The Celestial Dream Bridal Collection by Pistis Nuptials Celebrates the Richness of Versatility

Yoruba Trad on The Way? This Striking Beauty Look is the Inspo You Need!

Blend Style & Culture Effortlessly With This Igbo Bridal Beauty Look

These Lovebirds are Serving Premium Couple Date Inspo and Vibes!

This Couple’s Dads Owned The Dancefloor – The Video Will Make Your Day

This Couple’s 10 Years Glow Up is all The Beauty Your Day Needs!

These Bridesmaids are Showing Us How to Make a Dance Entrance!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

 

