It Began With Dancing at a Wedding - Now, It's Time to #MeetTheOwusus23!

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Today, we are updating our ‘ways to find love’ list and guess what will be making its way to that list? Dancing! 😄 If you are wondering how this works, Dorothy and Dennis’ sweet love story is a perfect example.

It all started at a wedding in Ghana where Dennis was a groomsman. The beautiful Dorothy caught his attention with her sleek moves on the dance floor. At that point, he just knew he had to make her his. He was able to get her contact and now, they have us dancing to the tunes of their sweet love! You can’t but love their cosy, loved-up pre-wedding photos.They make a super cute couple and we are so stocked for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
by the bride, Dorothy:

Dennis and I met in “The Love Month.” He was a groomsman at a wedding I was invited to, and that was where he spotted me on the dance floor. Being his first time in Ghana from the States, I was just the lady he was looking for. He put his trust in a friend to get my contact as he was too shy to approach me.

He sent me a text later that night introducing himself and how he couldn’t get his eyes off me at the wedding. He was to leave Ghana in 2 days so we scheduled our first date before he left. I met the man of my dreams and there was no looking back. We met in London 8 months after and we made our life’s best decision. So, I will call it love spotted in Accra and brewed in London.

Credits

Bride @darkoah__
Planner @plush_eventgh
Co-ordination @plush_events.gh
Photography @sorce_photography

