A Food Recipe Led to Abimbola and Mahmud’s Sweet Love!

Weddings

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Sometimes, even the most random actions lead us to find love. For Abimbola, one minute she was sharing a seafood okra recipe online, and the next minute, love brought  Mahmud into her DM.

Mahmud knew he had found the love of his life and even though Abimbola was sceptical at first, they got to know each other better and were able to build a beautiful bond. Now, all roads lead to forever for the lovebirds and their pre-wedding shoot is making us super giddy. Abimbola and Mahmud look so beautiful together and you’ll certainly love their story and photos as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the groom, Mahmud:

In the Summer of 2017, God placed me in the same space to meet Abimbola virtually. I saw her making my best soup – A Calabar dish called “Atabadia” also known as Seafood okra and I thought “if she can make this dish…she has to be my perfect match lol.” Immediately, I asked her if she wanted to go to Las Vegas so we can get married. She laughed really hard! Then fast forward to 2018, unfortunately, her mom passed and she ghosted me for like almost a year and a half. Apparently, she visited Maryland USA and coincidentally, her niece who happened to be my friend’s wife reached out to me asking me if I saw Abimbola and I was like “Hell NO!”

I was mad that she didn’t reach out to me then. I applied more pressure and when we reconnected, I asked her if she would like us to meet on a getaway trip and she jokingly said “book the trip” and as a sharpshooter…I said, “Say No More!” and went ahead to book the trip! We travelled to ATL, and then Cali, and Vegas for my birthday and we had mad fun. At that point, I had made up my mind because she possesses all the qualities I was looking for and I was determined she was the one I’d been searching for! Then another getaway beacation happened, lo and behold my spirit just said buy the ring and propose. We headed to Dubai for the getaway and booooom! After the second night, I proposed to her and the rest is history. Now, she’s my dream come true and the best decision I’ve ever made!

Credits

Photography @felixcrown for @weddingsbyfelixcrown
Planner @bisolatrendybee
Bridal Stylist @hyperfashun

