Watch the Trailer for ‘Domitilla: The Reboot’

Nollywood fans, get ready for a thrilling experience as “Domitilla: The Reboot” is set to hit the big screen in April 2023.

The official trailer for the movie is finally here, giving viewers a glimpse into the world of sex workers and the unexpected twists and turns that come with it. It takes us on a journey through the dangerous and unpredictable world of sex workers, exploring the complexities of their lives and the risks they face.

The movie is a retelling of the original story, “Domitilla,” which was released 27 years ago and directed by Nigerian filmmaker Zeb Ejiro. This time around, Zeb Productions, FilmOne Entertainment, and Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe have collaborated to bring us an even more exciting and captivating story.

The cast features some of Nollywood’s finest actors, including Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Aniunoh, Elvina Ibru, Chiwetalu Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro. With such a talented cast, viewers can expect nothing less than a stellar performance.

Watch the trailer below: