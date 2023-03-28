E•S•O by Liman Created this New Collection For the Stylish Woman | See the Lookbook

Rising Nigerian womenswear brand E•S•O by Liman recently unveiled their latest collection tagged GAIA.

The brand’s latest offering is locally sourced and produced within the African continent, providing socio-economic solutions to our crafts.

According to the brand’s statement:

The GAIA collection was inspired by the primordial earth divinity and her connection to all that breathes. Our pieces embody the meaning of being visually appealing, authentic, and effortlessly beautiful. It flatters the woman and brings out the inner goddess in her, the minute she steps into E•S•O by Liman, her walk becomes a strut, she becomes effortlessly breathtaking, whilst her confidence is been reinforced. This collection is our representation of the female essence, influenced by mother nature, her divinity, and her connection that binds us all.

See the collection below.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Credits

Brand: @esobyliman

Creative Director: Tunde Shoremekun

Photography: Omoboyejo Alabi

Set: Tunde Shoremekun X Omoboyejo Alabi

Models: Yoma Emore | Aderenle Odulana