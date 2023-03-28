Connect with us

Style

E•S•O by Liman Created this New Collection For the Stylish Woman | See the Lookbook

Style

#BBTitans: Take A Look At Kanaga Jnr's Stand Out Style Moments

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shakes Up The Internet With His ‘Kemeje’ For #BBTitans' Eviction Show

Nollywood Style

We Are Taking Debonair Style Lessons For The Week From Nollywood's Heartthrob - Jim Iyke

Style

#BNSWomensMonth: All The Nuggets from Our #BNSConvos23 with African Leading Women | WATCH

Style

Grace Adepoju Shares How To Make Delicious African Okra Soup

Style

Take A Look At Taofeek Abijako's Love Letter To Dad, Presented At New York Fashion Week

Style

How To Make The Best Tasting Butter In 10 Minutes: Yemisi Odusanya Shares Her Secret

Style

You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: Breaking The Glass Ceiling in Corporate Africa this Sunday On IG Live With Fadé Ogunro & Funto Ibuoye

Style

Idia Aisien Teams Up With 4ey by Uju Estelo For its Latest Capsule Collection

Style

E•S•O by Liman Created this New Collection For the Stylish Woman | See the Lookbook

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Rising Nigerian womenswear brand  E•S•O by Liman recently unveiled their latest collection tagged GAIA.

The brand’s latest offering is locally sourced and produced within the African continent, providing socio-economic solutions to our crafts.

According to the brand’s statement:

The GAIA collection was inspired by the primordial earth divinity and her connection to all that breathes.

Our pieces embody the meaning of being visually appealing, authentic, and effortlessly beautiful. It flatters the woman and brings out the inner goddess in her, the minute she steps into E•S•O by Liman, her walk becomes a strut, she becomes effortlessly breathtaking, whilst her confidence is been reinforced.

This collection is our representation of the female essence, influenced by mother nature, her divinity, and her connection that binds us all.

See the collection below.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Credits

Brand: @esobyliman

Creative Director: Tunde Shoremekun

Photography: Omoboyejo Alabi

Set: Tunde Shoremekun X Omoboyejo Alabi

Models: Yoma Emore | Aderenle Odulana

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: Major League DJz and Major Lazer Form an Eclectic Alliance on “Piano Republik”

#TheEverAfterSeries: How The Awonugas Keep The Romance Burning in Over 35 Years of Marriage

These Nigerian Artistes Will Drop Their Debut Albums This Year

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: On Days When Knowledge Becomes a Burden

Adaugo Nwankpa: How the Esusu System Empowers Women Across Generations
css.php