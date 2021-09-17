Sustainable and Modern Silhouettes – See E.S.O by Liman’s Debut Collection

Lagos-based womenswear brand E.S.O by Liman led by Tunde Shoremkun recently unveiled its debut collection.

According to the statement of the brand:

ESObyLiman is for the beautiful, adventurous, young, and young at heart who is not afraid or shy to make bold choices. She wants to go out and be seen and noticed, you can find her having Sunday brunch with friends, dinner dates with the boo, morning meetings, travelling, and experiencing life. The world is her canvas to do as she pleases.

Our pieces embody the meaning of being visually appealing, authentic, and effortlessly beautiful. It flatters the woman, brings out the inner goddess in her, the minute she steps into E•S•O by Liman, her walk becomes a strut, she becomes effortlessly breathtaking, whilst her confidence is been reinforced. All our pieces are locally sourced and produced within the African continent, hereby providing socio-economic solutions to our crafts.