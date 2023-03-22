Kemen opens up about his fitness journey on “Lilian’s Couch”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Lilian Afegbai has released a new episode of her insightful and engaging show, “Lilian’s Couch.”

In episode 11 of the show that’s in it’s third season, Lilian’s guest is former Big Brother housemate, Fitness & Wellness Expert, Ekemini Ekerette, popularly known as Kemen.

Kemen opens up on the reason he went into fitness and taking care of himself, losing a job that was affecting his health, branding, the business aspect of fitness, taking advantage of his journey in Biggie’s house, prioritizing health and his advice on fitness and wellness.

Watch the episode here:

