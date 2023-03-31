Market Access Africa launches Video Series to discuss the Future of Healthcare in Africa

Market Access Africa, a leading healthcare advisory firm, this week launched the Future of African Healthcare conversations – a video series featuring prominent African health leaders sharing insights on how we can transform healthcare on the continent.

Examining the landscape across Africa, this series delves into the big questions around the future of healthcare: what’s working, what’s not, and what challenges and opportunities do the key players – governments, philanthropy, private sector, and rising scientists – face in driving healthcare systems change across our continent.

The dynamic leaders featured in this four-part series include:

Dr Tariro Makadzange , CEO and Founder, Charles River Medical Group and Mutala

, CEO and Founder, Charles River Medical Group and Mutala Dr. Ebere Okereke , Incoming CEO of, Africa Public Health Foundation

, Incoming CEO of, Africa Public Health Foundation Alice Kang’ethe , Chief Operating Officer, Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI)

, Chief Operating Officer, Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) Dr. Magda Robalo, President, Institute for Global Health and Development

“We founded Market Access Africa with a vision to transform healthcare delivery across the continent, and we’re fortunate that our work gives us the opportunity to engage with leading healthcare experts across Africa”, noted Olawale Ajose, Managing Partner, Market Access Africa. “The leaders featured in this series not only expertly highlight what the issues are and how best we can address them, but more importantly send a clear and bold message: As Africans, we cannot sit quietly and let others drive the conversation and priorities around our healthcare; we must take greater ownership and get into the driving seat in order to better shape and influence the healthcare agendas across our continent”.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme