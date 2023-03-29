Pheelz drops Visuals for “Pheelz Like Summer”

Nigerian producer turned hitmaker, Pheelz, is on an amazing streak of feeding his fans and Nigerian music lovers with good projects.

Fresh from the release of his “Pheelz Good” album, the “Finesse” crooner has released the official music video for “Pheelz Like Sumner,” track three of his new album.

“Pheelz Like Summer” was produced by the talented trio of Gbaguidi Kevin Mike, Philip Kayode Moses, and Ishola Owolabi Michael.

Watch the official music video below: