Up To N4,000,000 Up For Grabs In The TECNO Spark 10 Selfie Story Competition

TECNO has just released the new SPARK 10 series and is inspiring individuals to show off their shine like never before. With its incredible G88 processor, this device ensures that owners have the best gaming experience possible. The massive 256 GB ROM with 16 RAM offers more than enough space to store all the amazing photos and videos.

What really sets this device apart is the 32MP selfie camera that makes selfie pictures come out great regardless of the lighting conditions.

TECNO has announced the ‘SPARK 10 Selfie Story Competition’, giving people a chance to win big by sharing their shine with the world and showcasing their creativity to qualify for the grand prize of N4,000,000, a brand new SPARK 10 device, a Spark Gift Box, or other amazing prizes.

Gamers, photographers, or individuals who love showing off their style are invited to take part in this competition and shine like never before as the SPARK 10 series is a great device to help express your true self.

To participate Individuals are to:

Post the best selfie on their phone using #SPARKSelfieStory #GlowingSelfie and tell a story about it

On Facebook: Post their entry as a comment under the activity pinned post and get their friends to like and comment.

On IG and Twitter: Post on their page using #SPARKSelfieStory #GlowingSelfie. Get friends to repost/retweet using the hashtags.

Every week, the 3 most creative, original, and best-looking selfies with the best story will be put up for voting on our social media page. The 2 entries with the highest votes will be announced weekly as winners.

Alternatively, Individuals can participate in the Glowing Selfie Transition Video by:

Posting a creative selfie transition video using the Spark 10 song as background audio.

Then posting an entry on TikTok, IG Reel, or YouTube Shorts using #Spark10 #GlowingSelfie.

The 4 most creative and fun selfie transition videos with the highest views and engagement will be rewarded with a Spark 10 gift box.

Start taking selfies and creating transition videos to flaunt your style. Also, ensure your video gets likes from your friends and family to stand a great chance of winning amazing prizes.

To get more information follow TECNO’s official pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Sponsored Content