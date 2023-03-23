Tony Elumelu’s 60th Birthday Party was all Shades of Fun with Wizkid, Flavour, CKay in Attendance

Tony Elumelu, the Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, marked a milestone on March 22nd, as he celebrated his 60th birthday in grand style. Surrounded by loved ones, esteemed colleagues, and even some A-list celebrities, the occasion was truly one for the books.

A special symposium was held honouring the man of the hour at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre in UBA House. Aptly named ’60 for 60,’ the symposium featured 60 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme beneficiaries, alongside close friends and colleagues.

The celebrations continued well into the evening, with a star-studded event that saw the likes of music icons Wizkid, CKay and Flavour in attendance.