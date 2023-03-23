Tony Elumelu’s 60th Birthday Party was all Shades of Fun with Wizkid, Flavour, CKay in Attendance

Co-Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Dr Awele Elumelu; Founder, TEF and celebrant, Tony Elumelu; and daughter, Oge Elumelu, during the symposium held in commemoration of Elumelu’s 60th birthday, attended by 60 young beneficiaries of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, held at UBA House, Marina, Lagos.
Tony Elumelu, the Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, marked a milestone on March 22nd, as he celebrated his 60th birthday in grand style. Surrounded by loved ones, esteemed colleagues, and even some A-list celebrities, the occasion was truly one for the books.
A special symposium was held honouring the man of the hour at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre in UBA House. Aptly named ’60 for 60,’ the symposium featured 60 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme beneficiaries, alongside close friends and colleagues.
Co-Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Dr Awele Elumelu; Founder, TEF, Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and celebrant, Tony Elumelu; daughter, Oge Elumelu; GMD-CEO, UBA, Oliver Alawuba, flanked by senior executives of companies associated to Tony Elumelu; and 60 beneficiaries of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, during the symposium held to commemorate Elumelu’s 60th Birthday held at UBA House, Marina, Lagos.
L-R: CEO, The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Somachi Chris-Asoluka; daughter of the celebrant, Oge Elumelu; Founder, TEF and celebrant, Tony Elumelu; Co-Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Dr Awele Elumelu; and Group Managing Director/CEO, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Oliver Alawuba, during the symposium held in commemoration of Elumelu’s 60th birthday, attended by 60 beneficiaries of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, held at UBA House, Marina, Lagos.
L-R: CEO, The Tony Elumelu Foundation( TEF), Somachi Chris-Asoluka; daughter of the celebrant, Miss Oge Elumelu; Founder, TEF and celebrant, Tony Elumelu; Co-Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Dr Awele Elumelu; and Group Managing Director/CEO, United Bank for Africa(UBA), Oliver Alawuba, during the symposium held in commemoration of Elumelu’s 60th birthday, attended by 60 beneficiaries of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, held at UBA House, Marina, Lagos.
Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation and celebrant, Tony Elumelu; Co-Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Dr Awele Elumelu; Daughter, Miss Oge Elumelu; flanked by beneficiaries of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, at the symposium held to commemorate Elumelu’s 60th Birthday held at UBA House, Marina, Lagos.
Co-Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Dr Awele Elumelu, Founder, TEF, Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa(UBA) and celebrant, Tony Elumelu; and daughter, Oge Elumelu, during the symposium held in commemoration of Elumelu’s 60th birthday, attended by 60 young beneficiaries of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, held at UBA House, Marina, Lagos.
Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation and celebrant, Tony Elumelu and Co-Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Dr Awele Elumelu, at the symposium held to commemorate Elumelu’s 60th Birthday held at UBA House, Marina, Lagos.
The celebrations continued well into the evening, with a star-studded event that saw the likes of music icons Wizkid, CKay and Flavour in attendance.