BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, and have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

RE- WAX -ation with SPNL (Candle Making Class)

Date: Thursday, March 23 & Friday, March 24, 2023.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Alali, 32 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081 or HERE

Karaoke @Alali

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Alali, 32 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081 or HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗚𝗢 (@vertigolagos)

Hot Shot

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Vertigo, 23 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Femme Club

Ladies, get ready for a fun-filled event with Nengi, good food, great music, and even better company. Laugh, chat, and have a blast with like-minded women.

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

After Dark Friday with Chiby

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888 or HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗚𝗢 (@vertigolagos)

Ballers Night

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Vertigo, 23 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Paint & Sip TGIF Hangout

This Friday, skip the traffic and unwind with a relaxing evening of painting, sipping, and networking. Let go of the stresses of the workweek and tap into your creative side as you paint your own masterpiece. Enjoy some light refreshments and mingle with other like-minded individuals.

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Coworkstyle Limited, 15 Ihuntayi rd, Oniru Rd, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE OR Call 07010727360

Scented Candle Making

Unleash your inner creative spirit and indulge in the soothing scents of the Breather candle-making session happening this weekend! Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced candle maker, you’ll have a blast creating your own custom-scented candles while enjoying the relaxing atmosphere.

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE OR Call 07010727360

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗚𝗢 (@vertigolagos)

Apex Saturday

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Vertigo, 23 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Unscripted

Looking for a fun and free event to attend this weekend? Look no further than Unscripted, hosted by The Summer Curriculum. With free entrance, there’s no reason not to come and enjoy the music, food, and fun activities. Don’t miss out on this!

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Femme Fest

Ladies, get ready for the ultimate celebration of womanhood at the Femme Fest, brought to you by Femme Africa! This one-of-a-kind festival is back and better than ever, featuring a Vendor Village, Beauty Market, Panels, Workshops, Express Stations, and an all-women lineup of performers and DJs! Whether you’re coming for the music, the shopping, or the community, there’s something for everyone at the Femme Fest.

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Rd, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Amapiano Left and Right

Get ready to experience the ultimate gathering of House and Amapiano music lovers at Amapiano Left and Right!

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Bolivar, Plot 10 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Comic Con Ibadan ’23 Calling all comic book fans and art enthusiasts! This weekend in Ibadan, you’ll have the chance to witness one of the largest Comic Con events in all of West Africa. With a diverse lineup of artists, creators, and cosplayers, this celebration of creativity promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: New Culture Studio, 34 Adeola Latinwo Close, Mokola, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

EVEN in the Day

EVEN in the Day is back this weekend and you definitely do not want to miss it.

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Mera Mera Lagos – Beach House, The Good Beach, Plot 10B Trinity Avenue, Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

A Good Day at the Pool

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Get Me Lit Squad and The Outside Lifestyle

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Lagos Mainland.

RSVP: HERE

Gather Market

Get ready for an unforgettable night as Reclaims, Alliance Française Lagos, and @tractionapps team up to close off Women’s Month in style this Sunday! Experience the great outdoors and marvel at the starry night sky while enjoying amazing live music, locally made goods and crafts, and supporting Women SMEs. This 15th instalment of Gather Market (Night edition) will feature over 50 Women-owned brands, workshops, live painting of murals by SIP & PAINT, and more. Best of all, entry is completely free, and workshops start at just 10k.

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, Osborne Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Meat and Greet

Experience a fun-filled evening with the Meat and Greet event this weekend! This outdoor event offers the perfect opportunity to unwind and socialize while getting to know new and old friends. Indulge your senses with the sight and aroma of delicious meat sizzling on the grill, and savour the optimal meat quality and well-grilled BBQ buffet.

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: DOXA PARK, 102 Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Sunday at Ilashe

Sunday at Ilashe is back, this time they are bringing the perfect Love Island experience for you.

Pottery on the Rocks

Unleash your creativity every Sunday at Pottery on the Rocks at Alali in Lagos! Join other art enthusiasts in sculpting and painting your own pottery creations. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced potter, you’ll have a blast discovering your inner artist.

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Alali, 32 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Basket Weaving & Brunch Are you in for a Basket Weaving & Brunch event this weekend? Breather is here for you! Not only will you learn the art of basket weaving, but you’ll also get to take home your own multipurpose cane basket that you made yourself. And to top it off, enjoy a delicious brunch while you weave.

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE OR Call 07010727360

Hay Foundation Mental Wellness Hangout

Hay Foundation is hosting a mental wellness hangout, a safe and welcoming space for everyone to unwind and take a break from life’s daily chaos. You get to engage in fun games, participate in wellness activities, and enjoy delicious food and drinks. Plus, all attendees will receive stress management workbooks to take home.

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, 26 Prince Adelowo Adedeji St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sip & Paint.ng at Alali

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023.

Venue: Alali, 32 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081 or HERE