Yetty Williams: Just Before You Post Your Children Online

Patricia Beshel: The Many Dangers of Breast Flattening

Dear First Time Voters, Here's What Will Happen on Election Day

Laetitia Mugerwa: This Village Girl in France

Oluwanifemi Adeyeye: Understanding Cultural Diversity & Other NYSC Camp Experiences

Amara Nwuneli: What Nigerian Children Want From The Next Administration

"Go Back To Your..." What Racism and Tribalism Look Like

16 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2023 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Mfonobong Inyang: The Small Matter of Gubernatorial & State Assembly Elections

BN Book Review: An Ordinary Wonder by Buki Papillon | Review by E.B. Ayo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Sharenting, the act of sharing too much information about your child on social media, is becoming a growing concern. While it may seem harmless to share cute photos and milestones, there are several dangers that come with oversharing on social media. So while you might think there is nothing wrong with sharing your love for your child with the whole world, it’s important to pause and consider what risks might exist from trolls and even cybercriminals.

According to Barclays Bank, sharenting will account for two-thirds of identity fraud facing young people by the end of the next decade. 

There are things parents should consider when it comes to sharing online. The first thing is the issue of privacy concerns. Sharing personal information and images of your child on social media can make them vulnerable to online predators. Information such as the full name, age, and images that can be used to stalk or exploit them can be shared on social media. For example, some children’s photos are turned into memes and go viral for the wrong reasons. 

Another thing is the concern of permanence. Once something is posted online, it’s there forever. As children grow up, they may not appreciate having their most embarrassing moments online for the world to see. 

Next is the issue of cyberbullying. Posting sensitive information about your child can make them a target of cyberbullying and harassment. Sharing information about your child’s interests, routines, and relationships can give bullies the ammunition they need to attack. Not everyone online sees your child with the same loving eyes that you do.

Apart from the risks, capturing everything your children do online is a way of telling them that that is the way to live. They may find this unsettling when they are also ready to use social media and may not be okay when they’re ready to start using social media, as they will have had over a decade’s worth of experience watching you share everything about them online.

It is important for you as a parent to ask if you should or why you really be sharing something about your child online. While you might not be thinking about the long-term effect, it’s important to pause and ask how it is likely to affect your children in the future. When sharing online, be mindful of the consequences. Posting a photo of a child who has won a national competition is different from posting their bath-time photos. 

Before posting, consider if the information is necessary and appropriate to share. Additionally, have a conversation with your child about their online presence and the importance of protecting their privacy. By being mindful of the dangers of sharenting, parents can help protect their children and ensure that they have a positive online experience. 

 

***

Photo by Monstera for Pexels

Yetty Williams is a social entrepreneur, coach and the founder of LagosMums, the leading parenting resource and community for parents raising digital citizens. As a speaker, she has been invited to speak several times on Parenting, work-life balance, digital media, and entrepreneurship at various companies, schools, company retreats and many more platforms locally and globally. She is a co-host of the Parenting Today show on LagosTalks 91.3 FM on Thursdays at 12.30 pm where she delves into various parenting topics. Yetty has won many awards over the years some of which include, being announced as the winner in the Social Media/Online media category in the ELOY (Exquisite Lady Of the Year) 2015 Awards and was a nominee in the Digital Media Entrepreneur category in 2019. Yetty was recognized as a conversation starter in the YNaija 100 media list and in 2021 was named as one of the Top 500 Most Influential Africans in the World (Tropics Global Business and Lifestyle Magazine) and in 2022 was listed as an Eko Women 100, recognised by the Lagos State Governor, for her work with Women and Girls among many others. LagosMums through the Google Online Safety Roadshow workshops and as one of the winners in the Africa Online Safety Fund, set up by Google.org has successfully trained over 2000 students, and educators in the community and schools on online safety and being responsible digital citizen. Yetty's focus as a parenting coach is particularly focused on raising children in the digital age and ensuring that children and families are using digital for good and raising responsible digital citizens. She holds a certificate in Keeping Children Safe Online and Child Protection from the NSPCC Connect with Yetty: LagosMums on Instagram: @lagosmums Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yettywilliams/ LagosMums Parenting Website: LagosMums.com Yetty's Website: Yettywilliams.com YettyWilliams on Instagram: @yettywilliams Clubhouse: @yettywilliams

