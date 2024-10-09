Samuel Viavonu: How to Reclaim Authenticity in a Social Media World

Social media has quietly reshaped how we live and connect with others, often at the cost of meaningful relationships. Friends have gathered in a room only to find themselves more connected to their screens than each other. Notifications and endless scrolling have taken over deep conversations, leaving us physically present but emotionally absent. We’ve entered an era where being in the same room doesn’t guarantee connection anymore.

Social media has also influenced how we perceive the world and how we interact with it. The real danger is when it subtly submerges our true identities because every day, we’re bombarded with curated perfection and highlight reels where everyone seems to be flaunting flawless lives. But the truth is that virtual life is virtual. Social media is not a true measure of success, happiness, or self-worth.

While there are obvious exceptions like people who use their platforms to inspire and connect meaningfully, it’s easy to drown in the ocean of comparison. It’s easy to lose sight of what truly matters: your authentic self. When you let social media consume your time, energy, and focus without taking the time to think for yourself, you run the risk of living as a shadow of someone else’s reality. You begin to borrow identities, whether or not the people you idolise have even found their own.

Social media is not, and will never be, the measure of worth or achievements. So it is futile to allow it to dictate how you feel. Behind the filters and perfectly curated posts, most people are still figuring things out—just like you. I’ve personally found inspiration from certain creators on social media, and I admire their achievements as a testament to what’s possible. But I don’t allow it to take over my emotions. Instead, I view their accomplishments as a reminder to aim higher, while staying rooted in my journey. The people you look up to didn’t become icons overnight. They carved out their unique identities through dedication, effort, and persistence over time.

This is why it is important to have self-awareness. The more you understand who you are, what motivates you, what you cherish, and what you aim for, the less likely you are to let social media determine your worth. Your value is not defined by algorithms, likes, or followers. It resides within you, in your capacity to evolve, learn, create, and be authentically yourself.

Be discerning about what you view online. Not every trend or post merits your attention. Filter out the noise. Look for content that resonates with your values, fosters growth, and supports your mental well-being. And most importantly, take breaks when necessary. Spending too much time on social media can distort your perception of reality and lead to comparison, insecurity, and even depression.

Social media may portray a picture of perfection, but real life, your life, is far more valuable in its imperfections, struggles, and victories. Don’t let the virtual world dictate your self-worth. Take ownership of your narrative. Be the ruler of your own story and let your journey unfold in its own time. The world needs more of you, not a curated version of someone else. Let the ultimate rebellion begin — within you.

