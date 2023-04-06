Connect with us

Satisfy Your Cravings with Genesis Restaurant - Find Your Taste Today!

Meet MAC Cosmetics' New National Artist for Nigeria - Godspower Nwaukwa

Ego Boyo to host Networking Event to Celebrate Women in Film & Media | April 6th

National Housing Fund Scheme presents an opportunity for aspiring Home Owners | Here is how

Visa in partnership with the FIFA Women’s Tournament brings the World Cup Trophy to Nigeria!

Stanbic IBTC is set to host its Annual Youth Leadership 6.0 in Lagos; Here is how to be a part of it!

Kick Off Your Skills at Greensprings Kanu Football Camp This April!

Get a Sneak Peek into the Grand Premiere of Imperial Media's Latest Movie, Atunwa

Transforming Lives: How FCMB and Tulsi Chanrai Foundation are Bringing the Joy of Vision to 20,000 Nigerians

Indulge in Luxury! The Macallan Hosts Exclusive Lifestyle Event in Accra, Ghana

Satisfy Your Cravings with Genesis Restaurant – Find Your Taste Today!

Genesis Restaurant has launched its “Find Your Taste” campaign to enhance the dining experience of its customers. As part of this campaign, the restaurant is offering a special 15% discount on all orders placed through its website or mobile applications, available for both Android and iOS devices.

This exciting offer is expected to entice customers to explore the delicious menu options at Genesis Restaurant, which has over three decades of experience in the culinary industry and provides exceptional dining experiences with a sophisticated ambiance that has recently been upgraded for an elevated experience.

The “Find Your Taste” campaign is based on the core concept that Genesis Restaurant is a lifestyle brand that offers a diverse range of fresh and delicious meals catering to various customer segments across multiple locations in Nigeria, including Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Enugu, Abuja, Owerri, Warri, and Benin.

By empowering customers to explore and discover their personal menu favorites, Genesis Restaurant creates unique dining experiences that align with their lifestyles, in line with the brand’s message of “Menu Made for Every Situation,” highlighting the versatility and adaptability of the restaurant’s offerings to cater to any occasion or preference.

Through this campaign, Genesis Restaurant aims to further establish itself as one of the top destinations for food lovers in Nigeria, providing an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates individual tastes and lifestyles. To take advantage of this special offer, visit www.genesisrestaurant.com.ng or stop by a Genesis restaurant outlet near you.

