Watch the Latest Episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian comedian and entertainer Basketmouth is the latest guest on the Nigerian podcast show, “The Honest Bunch Podcast.”

In this episode of the show, Basketmouth discusses the topic “Friendship and Loyalty” with the usual participants, Husband Material, Nedu, Deity Cole, and Ezinne Ugorji. Basketmouth details how he started as a rapper, his foray into music production, his plans to retire from stand-up comedy in five years, his work process, staying true to the art of comedy, and lots more.

