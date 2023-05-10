Connect with us

BN TV Living

A Week in the Life of Abimbola Craig – Watch Her New Vlog

BN TV Living

A Simple Light Fruit Cake Recipe? Yes & Thanks Dolapo Grey!

BN TV

Vandora Launches Lifestyle Show “Vandy Vibes” | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Living

Telande World Calls This Recipe the 'One Man Thousand Wrap' - Try It To Know Why!

BN TV Music

11 Soulful Performances by Tiwa Savage That Gave Us Instant Goosebumps

BN TV Living

Phyna Debuts New Show "What's Phyna Cooking?" with Tasty Pounded Yam & Okra Recipe

BN TV

Watch the Latest Episode of the "I Said What I Said" Podcast on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Msaki, Nikita & Fave team up for a Soulful Rendition of 2Baba's "African Queen"

BN TV Comedy

Kie Kie's Home Service Goes Hilariously Wrong in New Comedy Skit | Watch

BN TV Career Inspired

Salem King Shares His Journey to Becoming a Full-Time Content Creator on Peace Itimi's "How I" Series

BN TV

A Week in the Life of Abimbola Craig – Watch Her New Vlog

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian actress and producer Abimbola Craig has shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel.

Abimbola Craig’s new vlog highlights her experiences throughout a single week of her life. She takes fans along with her as she goes to a family clinic for a face chemical peel, visits her friend, Ijeoma, spends time at a hair salon, visits an arcade place with friends, attends a polo event with friends, Davido’s “Timeless Concert” and lots more.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Meet The Tutu Fellowship Class of 2023

Wunmi Adelusi: How Do You Measure Career Success?

Listen! There’s Nothing Funny About Heartbreaks

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: The Importance of Adequate Information in the Real Estate Sector
css.php