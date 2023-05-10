A Week in the Life of Abimbola Craig – Watch Her New Vlog

Nigerian actress and producer Abimbola Craig has shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel.

Abimbola Craig’s new vlog highlights her experiences throughout a single week of her life. She takes fans along with her as she goes to a family clinic for a face chemical peel, visits her friend, Ijeoma, spends time at a hair salon, visits an arcade place with friends, attends a polo event with friends, Davido’s “Timeless Concert” and lots more.

Watch: