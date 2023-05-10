Vandora Launches Lifestyle Show “Vandy Vibes” | Watch Episode 1



Reality TV star Vanessa Williams has launched the first episode of her new lifestyle show “Vandy Vibes.”

The first episode showcases Vanessa’s fitness journey as she visits Kemen‘s gym for personal training. She then proceeds to a yoga studio that features anti-gravity yoga, offering viewers a relaxing and reflective experience. Vanessa concludes the day with a trip to a supermarket where she explores vegetables and fruits to aid her diet.

Watch: