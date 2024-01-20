Connect with us

Kick Start your Fitness Journey today with the Amstel Malta Ultra's 15 day Wellness Challenge

2024 kicked off with a collective agreement that the motto for this year, is “no gree for anybody”. Amstel Malta Ultra also agrees, which is why the go-to malt beverage for health and fitness enthusiasts with no added sugar is presenting something exciting — the 15-day Ultra Wellness Challenge.

Off to a great start with participants seeing progress already, the wellness challenge is a fun and guaranteed way to help you stick to a better, fitter lifestyle with great exercise and nutrition tips.

The challenge comes with resources, routines and a supportive community to help you push through. If you are yet to join the wellness community, click here to be a part of it.

More interestingly, it offers free PUMA vouchers, gym subscriptions, gym gear, and cash gifts to consistent followers, almost like Amstel Malta Ultra is the actual fitness enthusiast. It’s not just about winning prizes; it’s about helping your body stay fit.

You can join the Ultra wellness community today alongside some of the country’s biggest fitness and lifestyle influencers, Dakore Egbuson, Kemen Fitness, SoFit, to get free exercise routines and nutritious meal plans.

Get your gym wear, and prepare to sweat it out!
Follow @amstelmalta and the hashtags #ChooseYourWellness #UltraWellnessChallenge #UltraWellnessCommunity across all social media channels.

Sponsored Content

