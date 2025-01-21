Dakore Egbuson-Akande & Olumide Akande Celebrate 15 Years of Marriage

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood icon Dakore EgbusonAkande and her husband, Olumide Akande, are celebrating a beautiful milestone—15 years of marriage and 19 years of togetherness.

To mark the occasion, Dakore shared a series of photos from their anniversary outing on Instagram, accompanied by a caption expressing gratitude for their journey so far.

She wrote:

Celebrating 19yrs of togetherness, 15 years of marriage with my Boo of life ❤️ what a journey it’s been, forever to go my love!!! Thank you God for truly being the third cord in our strand and our mainstay, all glory be to you Oh Lord 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽

Happy Anniversary to US! 🥂

Swipe below to see how the Akandes marked this special moment

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dakore Egbuson-Akande (@dakoreea)

