It Began With an Instagram DM! Here’s How Aku and Uko Came To Be

Today, Aku and Uko are reaffirming our belief that social media is one great place to find love. Their beautiful journey began on Instagram five years ago!

Even though Aku turned down several dates with Uko, he didn’t give up. Eventually, Aku decided to go on a date with the hopes that this would get him off her back. Little did she know that she had signed up for the best date ever! The pair got more attracted to each other and this first date led to many more exciting dates and now… happily ever after!

Aku and Uko are giving us a truckload of love and beauty to drool over with their pre-wedding photos. Their chemistry is undeniable, and they make such a perfect pair!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride Uko:

In 2018, I noticed Uko in my DMs. He would drop the typical ‘heart’ and ‘love-struck’ emojis as reactions to my Instagram stories. I was used to such reactions from IG friends so I didn’t think much of it. It wasn’t until 2019 that he tried rather futilely to get me to go on a date with him. I certainly didn’t trust the intentions of anyone from IG so I evaded him as I’d done to a few others. Fast forward to February 2020, I reluctantly agreed to dinner with Uko. He had been persistent and though I had often agreed to see him, I never did. This time, I promised to show up if only to finally get him off my back.

I remember making no effort to look pretty. I truly just wanted to get the ‘date’ over with because it was a Sunday and I had to wake up early for work the next day. I will say this very emphatically – Sometimes, our emotions are wrong. Sometimes they mislead us, and sometimes they just blatantly lie to us! Because that ended up being the best dinner of my life! LOL I remember how much we laughed throughout the dinner. Gone was the reluctant and shy me. I didn’t want the date to end, and I wondered why I ever let so much time pass by before meeting this amazing person.

Covid-19 and all its limitations came shortly after that. The bad news was that we couldn’t go on any more external dates, seeing as outdoor activities were severely restricted. The good news, however, was that we had ample time to get to know each other. No distractions. No pretences. No airs. Ukonna would drive down to my house regularly and we would have these Harlequin/Mills and Boon style, utterly divine and beautiful car dates. We would just talk and talk about everything and anything for hours on end. I soon knew undoubtedly, in my heart, that he was the one for me.



I remember saying to myself “This man is either the love of my life or the worst heart-break I’d ever experience because there was no in-between. He had captured all of my emotions and affections and I couldn’t (nor did I want to) be let out. Fast forward to the 9th of January 2023. One cool Lagos evening, most intimately and romantically, Ukonna went on his knees and popped the big question. Only it wasn’t so big anymore as we both knew this was the natural course of action for two people hopelessly and thoroughly in love as we were. Of course, I said yes! The most easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy YES of my life!

