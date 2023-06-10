Connect with us

Take a Dive Into The Love Zone With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

A Nigerian-American Union! Watch How Linda & Deen Tied The Knot The Yoruba Way

Funke Met Solapo on His Birthday 3 Years Ago - See Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Fill Your Day With All The Sweetness From Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye’s Wedding

From Friends To Lovers! Here is How Onaopemipo and Oluwatosin Came to Be

Get Your Weekend Dose of Love's Goodness With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Mayowa & Demilade’s White Wedding Video Is The Magic Your Day Needs!

From a Kind Gesture to The Perfect Proposal in Turkey! See Grace & Bisi's #BNBling

Ezinne & Gbenga Found Love at a Wedding! #TheEGMatrimony

A Mutual Friend Did The Matchmaking! Enjoy Miriam and Olorunfemi's Wedding Photos

Take a Dive Into The Love Zone With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

We are doing our cute happy dance as we write this and can you guess why? Of course, it’s the weekend! We are so excited and we bet you are too. They say love is the best medicine and that’s on period. So today, we’ll be bringing you your daily dose of love’s goodness with all the amazing features we had on the BellaNaija Weddings Zone all week. We had a week packed with sweet love stories, premium inspos and thrilling videos. If your plan is to relax and have fun this weekend, then you should grab your popcorn and dive into the love zone with us!

Cheers to an amazing weekend.

Ekpere and Ekene’s Love Journey Began at a Fuel Station!

Love Blends Beautifully With Culture at Ekpere & Ekene’s Igbo-Etche Trad!

Ugo & Ejike Met at a Halloween Party and Now, It’s Happy Ever After!

Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye’s Wedding Highlights Will Make Your Day!

Yvonne and Jeffery ’s Wedding Video Will Give You Butterflies!

Childhood Crush to Forever Love! Hanna & Arsène Were Made For Each Other

Office Buddies Turned Lovers! Here is How Ibukun Knew Damola was Her Soulmate

Georgia and Kenneth Met in Church – Enjoy The #KenandGee2023 Love Story

From The Instagram Explore Page to Forever! Here’s How Obianuju & Raymond Came To Be

Slay With Finesse On Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

Look Pretty in Pink on Your Big Day With This Stunning Beauty Look!

Make Your Fairytale Dream Come Alive With This Glamorous Bridal Inspo Served by Phyna

This Igbo Beauty Look is the Perfect Mix of Culture & Modern Style!

Exude Pure Charm on Your Big Day With This Dreamy Beauty Look!

Go Vintage & Classy On Your Big Day With This Bridal Inspo

This Beautiful Moment at Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens’ Wedding Will Have You in Your Feelings!

This Bride’s Sweet Introduction of Her Groom Will Definitely Make You Blush!

This Couple and Their Squad Brought The Heat With their Dance Off!

The Beauty & Striking Resemblance! You Will Love This Mother-Daughter Moment

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

