A Nigerian-American Union! Watch How Linda & Deen Tied The Knot The Yoruba Way

Here's Your Front-Seat View of Bella's Birthday Celebration with Sheggz & Other BBNaija Stars

Fill Your Day With All The Sweetness From Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye's Wedding

Kate Henshaw & Her Daughter Gabrielle Are The Cutest Mommy-Daughter Duo ❤️

Amstel Malta Rising Stars Own their Moment on the AMVCA 2023 Red Carpet

Mayowa & Demilade's White Wedding Video Is The Magic Your Day Needs!

It Was A Date Night for Wizkid & Zion at the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Premiere

Neighbour Turned Lover! Ida and Jumbe's Love Story Will Make Your Day

So Hilarious! Nigerians Are Sharing Their Childhood Memories on Twitter

Vwede & Kachi's Pre-wedding Shoot Will Totally Make Your Day!

Today, Linda and Deen are giving us a perfect blend of love and culture with their vibrant Yoruba trad.

The American groom came with his family to ask for the hand of his Yoruba sweetheart in marriage. Linda looked absolutely beautiful in her asooke outfit and Deen sure repped the Yoruba culture in his regal agbada. Right from the wedding morning to the ceremony, the atmosphere was filled with infectious joy! You should totally look out for the couple and their squad’s dance entrance…we bet you’ll be moving your feet as well! Linda and Deen’s wedding video is bound to make your day!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @teamdfams

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

