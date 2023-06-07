Connect with us

Here's Your Front-Seat View of Bella's Birthday Celebration with Sheggz & Other BBNaija Stars

Genoveva Umeh is Chinasa Anukam’s Latest Guest on “Is This Seat Taken?”

Bryann Talks About His Big Brother Naija Journey & Music on the “Jenni Speaks Podcast”

Watch the Teaser for Odunlade Adekola's Forthcoming Film "Orisa (Deity)"

Vandora Shares Her Exciting Beach Daycation Experiences on “Vandy Vibes”

Nengi Chronicles a Day in Her Life in New Vlog

Ify Okoye Takes Us Through an Exciting Week in Her Life | Watch

Spice Up Your Food Menu with Sisi Yemmie’s Bell Pepper Prawn Sauce Recipe

Check Out Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Special Ingredient for Fish Fillet Stew | Watch

Moet Abebe shares her journey of overcoming low self-esteem & embracing self-love on #WithChude

Reality TV stars Bella and Sheggz are back with a new vlog on their YouTube channel.

In their third vlog together, Bella talks about what she’s been up to, while Sheggz shares what it’s been like since he came back to Lagos.

Bella’s mom and Sheggz’s mom take turns praying for Bella on her birthday. Bella also shares exclusive behind-the-scenes content from her birthday shoot, her birthday surprise from Sheggz, and their hangout with friends on the beach.

Watch:

