From The Fuel Station to #EETillForever! See How Ekpere & Ekene Came to Be

They say you can not fight true love because it will always win. Love certainly won in Ekpere and Ekene’s case and their beautiful story will make your day.

It all began the day Ekene rendered an act of kindness to Ekpere at the fuel station. However, what Ekpere tried hiding from has become their blissful fairytale! The lovebirds said “I Do” in a dreamy indoor white wedding ceremony, which was simply perfect. Ekpere looked absolutely ravishing and Ekene was such a stylish groom. They also had their vibrant Igbo-Etche trad in the beautiful city of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. The love and happiness in the air were so evident and contagious and we are certain you will fall in love with every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ekpere:

He got an office space in the plaza where I worked, and he would come to purchase drugs frequently (I worked in a pharmacy). We never spoke to each other directly, until a few months later when we coincidentally bumped into each other at a petrol station. I came to buy fuel and after topping up my tank the attendant went to bring the POS so I could pay.

While I was waiting, the attendant came back and informed me that the man in front had paid for my fuel I looked up and saw it was the same man who just moved into the plaza, I was embarrassed I drove close to his car and shouted thank you ‘SIR’ and went away quickly to avoid him asking for my number .😂 After the incident I kept avoiding any chance that would make us bump into each other again, at this point it was a game, I would see him coming and turn around or take a different path. After sooo many failed attempts to catch up with me at the parking lot or on the stairs he came to the pharmacy and got my full name. He searched for me on social media stalked me silently for 3 months finally summoned the courage to DM me and the rest was history …

Signed and sealed!

Here is how Ekpere and Ekene had their vibrant Igbo-Etche traditional wedding

