Uju and CJ Found Love In a Pandemic – Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Published

7 hours ago

 on

One thing we love about this phenomenon called love is how beautifully it evolves. In Uju and CJ’s case, a kind gesture during the pandemic led to their forever journey.

Despite growing up in the same neighbourhood their paths never crossed until a mutual friend introduced them to each other. Shortly after, Uju fell sick and she saw CJ for the gem that he truly was.

As they spent more time together, their friendship blossomed into an epic love story. Now they are serving us love and beauty with their radiant pre-wedding photos and we cannot get enough! We are super stoked as these lovebirds journey into happy ever after.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

Their love story as shared by Uju:

Even though CJ and I grew up in the same city, our paths never crossed. It all started 2 years ago when a mutual friend told me about him. Initially, I was sceptical about speaking to him, little did I know we were going to connect and begin a journey that has brought us this far. During the heat of Covid-19, I was infected and living in the US made it difficult to have people around.

CJ who was living out of town, flew in to take care of me (at that time we were just friends). He literally took care of me despite covid (and mine was really bad). He helped me with some kitchen chores, prep my fruits, cleaned and watched a movie with me, so I don’t feel lonely. At this point, I was marvelled and I said to myself, He is a good one lol.

We both love to travel and so on my first birthday together, we went on a 5 days boat cruise to the Bahamas which was one of the most beautiful experiences. Then on his birthday, we did a 3 days road trip while in Canada and toured 4 different cities. CJ and I are very compatible, we have a lot in common, the same beliefs and perspective in life which made it so much easier for us to become best friends and companions. Fast-forward to September last year, he took me out on a beautiful dinner date, with a colourful bouquet of fresh flowers and he asked me to be his wife, of course, I said YES.

Credits

Bride @iamuju
Makeup @odirididit
Hairstylist @ferdinandshair
Photography @tobi.lagos
Outfits @victoriaody
Location @clearessencesparesort

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

